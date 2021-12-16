ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.04. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 119,716 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

