Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 4,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,002. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

