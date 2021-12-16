Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.83.

SJR.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at C$37.29 on Thursday. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of C$21.85 and a twelve month high of C$37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21. The stock has a market cap of C$18.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.08%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.