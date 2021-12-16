ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 20,992 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF accounts for about 2.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth $146,000.

NASDAQ IGLD opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

