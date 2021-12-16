ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $816,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,928.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,889.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,730.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

