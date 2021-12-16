ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,126 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 99.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after buying an additional 1,007,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after buying an additional 312,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after buying an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

