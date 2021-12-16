Short Interest in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Expands By 150.8%

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the November 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AGCB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,516. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 64.5% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 767,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 300,828 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 114.0% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 665,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth $5,545,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth $5,132,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

