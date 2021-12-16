Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Drops By 63.1%

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AMIH opened at $0.07 on Thursday. American International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07.
American International Company Profile
