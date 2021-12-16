Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Drops By 63.1%

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMIH opened at $0.07 on Thursday. American International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

