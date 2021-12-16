Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Decreases By 73.0%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 62,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.1085 dividend. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 40.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the period.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.