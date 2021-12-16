Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Decreases By 73.0%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 62,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.1085 dividend. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.