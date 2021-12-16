Short Interest in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Rises By 254.2%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 254.2% from the November 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BENE opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 56.3% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 833,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 300,001 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 22.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 549,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 6.4% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 516,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 31,112 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,000,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,500,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

