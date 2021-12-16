Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Declines By 43.0%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 64,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $71,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 56.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.