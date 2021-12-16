Short Interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Drops By 43.5%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlueCity by 514.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BlueCity by 217.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCT opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. BlueCity has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

