Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rises By 134.0%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the November 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.94. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth about $17,214,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

