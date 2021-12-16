Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Rises By 137.5%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the November 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

CGIFF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

CGIFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.