Short Interest in Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Rises By 147.2%

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,558,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCTC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 216,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,929. Clean Coal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

