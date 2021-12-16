Short Interest in CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Expands By 177.3%

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the November 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of CVHL remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. CV has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get CV alerts:

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. It operates through the subsidiaries Centra Funding LLC and CV Capital Funding LLC. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.