Short Interest in CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Expands By 177.3%

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the November 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of CVHL remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. CV has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About CV
