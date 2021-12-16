Short Interest in Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Rises By 100.0%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of DSTZF stock remained flat at $$10.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Distell Group has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Distell Group Company Profile

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, International, and Corporate. The International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

