Short Interest in Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Rises By 100.0%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of DSTZF stock remained flat at $$10.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Distell Group has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $13.48.
Distell Group Company Profile
