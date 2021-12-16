Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Drops By 56.7%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Dr. Martens stock remained flat at $$5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Martens has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

