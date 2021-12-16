Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Drops By 46.1%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 571,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ELYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 133,953 shares of company stock worth $457,934. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $92,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.