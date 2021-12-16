Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Declines By 56.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,710. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.