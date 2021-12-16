Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Declines By 56.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,710. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 468,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 68,507 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

