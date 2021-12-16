Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Increases By 213.9%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, an increase of 213.9% from the November 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FSUGY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FSUGY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.