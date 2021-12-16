Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Increases By 142.6%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the November 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ALTY opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $13.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the third quarter valued at $133,000.

