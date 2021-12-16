Short Interest in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Grows By 71.0%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the November 15th total of 672,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 497,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,942 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,178. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

