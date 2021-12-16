Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Declines By 46.2%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GDLC traded up 1.02 on Thursday, hitting 27.00. 135,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 31.77. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52-week low of 18.00 and a 52-week high of 73.45.

