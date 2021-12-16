Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expands By 67.8%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the November 15th total of 252,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IMXI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,681. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
