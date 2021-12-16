Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expands By 67.8%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the November 15th total of 252,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in International Money Express by 485.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,681. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

