Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Grows By 91.7%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJV. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter worth $302,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $27.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.