Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Decreases By 54.8%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JSDA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.99. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Jones Soda as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

