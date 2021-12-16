Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Decreases By 67.6%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the November 15th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.07. 1,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,754. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.