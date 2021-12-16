Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Increases By 110.2%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOPMF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

