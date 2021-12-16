Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Expands By 427.5%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 427.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS PTRUF opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Petrus Resources from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

