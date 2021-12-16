Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declines By 48.4%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,900 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the November 15th total of 716,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

