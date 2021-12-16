Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declines By 48.4%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,900 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the November 15th total of 716,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
