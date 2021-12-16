Short Interest in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Drops By 80.1%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the November 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $2,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities alerts:

NYSE:RKTA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,779. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.