Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Grows By 62.9%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the November 15th total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:ASAI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 115,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,920. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $18.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0432 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

