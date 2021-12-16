Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Decreases By 43.9%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TDHOY opened at $6.60 on Thursday. T&D has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

