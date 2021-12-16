Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Grows By 60.0%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TLTZY opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $7.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on TLTZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

