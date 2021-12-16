Short Interest in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Increases By 95.9%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the November 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $337,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,275 shares of company stock worth $2,258,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth $4,503,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in ODP by 629.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 421,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ODP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth $23,788,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ODP by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.03. ODP has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

