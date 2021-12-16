Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Declines By 54.4%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 226,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 666,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter worth $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $201.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

