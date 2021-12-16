Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Drops By 45.7%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the November 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other U.S. Energy news, Director Randall D. Keys bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

