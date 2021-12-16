Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Grows By 206.3%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 206.3% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPMMY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

