Short Interest in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Grows By 82.6%

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the November 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter valued at $332,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter valued at $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VYGG opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

