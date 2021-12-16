Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Financial Survey

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $136.39 million 2.99 $35.44 million $2.75 9.63 Washington Trust Bancorp $269.38 million 3.53 $69.83 million $4.31 12.72

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sierra Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Washington Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.81%. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 29.85% 11.98% 1.28% Washington Trust Bancorp 29.92% 13.83% 1.29%

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Sierra Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its portfolio comprises of real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and consumer. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

