SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered SIGA Technologies from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.61 million, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,097 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 25.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 512,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 109,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

