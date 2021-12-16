SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 11,538 Shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of RNLC stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

