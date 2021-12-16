SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $132.96 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $138.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average of $133.96.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

