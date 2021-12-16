SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.29 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

