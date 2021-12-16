SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29.

