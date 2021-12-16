SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,391,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,755,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,022,000 after buying an additional 86,506 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 451,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,693 shares during the period.

SCHR stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.33. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

