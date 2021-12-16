SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 3,436 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 823.0% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

