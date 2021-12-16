Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.74

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.74 and last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 6239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,975 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

