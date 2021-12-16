Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,750,000 after buying an additional 260,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.36.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 288.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

